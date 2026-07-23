Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 28,021 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,021 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $299.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $277.52 and its 200 day moving average is $240.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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