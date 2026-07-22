Andra AP fonden Buys Shares of 32,687 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,687 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after buying an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $891.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $138.30 and a one year high of $1,145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $888.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $615.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $898.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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