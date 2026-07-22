Andra AP fonden Cuts Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Insulet worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Insulet by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70,607 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,143,000. Diversified Trust Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 100,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $288.00 to $208.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow.

No clearly positive company-specific catalysts were identified in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Pomerantz Law Firm article

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Schall, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Gross, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, and BFA Law, issued class-action filings or investor reminders related to PODD shares purchased between February 2025 and May 2026, keeping the issue in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. SueWallSt deadline reminder article

The litigation references an August 31, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, suggesting the legal process is still in an early procedural stage rather than reflecting a final outcome. Negative Sentiment: The core allegation is that confidence in Insulet’s manufacturing story “collapsed” after two Omnipod recalls exposed quality failures, which could raise concerns about future product reliability, regulatory scrutiny, and potential financial liabilities. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld lawsuit notice article

Insulet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $163.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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