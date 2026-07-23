Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 87,949 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,817,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,808,814 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $287,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,672 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 883,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $141,918,000 after purchasing an additional 734,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $139.81 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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