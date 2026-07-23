Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,971,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 199,619 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $140.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.33 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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