Andra AP fonden Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $190.94 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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