Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in SEA were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,282,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in SEA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEA

In other SEA news, CFO Tianyu Hou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,350. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $168,525.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,950. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 420,800 shares of company stock valued at $39,179,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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