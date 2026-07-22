Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 167.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,616 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,947 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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