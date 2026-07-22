Andra AP fonden Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 55.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $337.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.47 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,325.25 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,100. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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