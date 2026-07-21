Andra AP fonden Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 244.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marta R. Stewart acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $223.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,615.12. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,880. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $228.33 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $231.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $212.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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