Andra AP fonden Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 507.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,237 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $89,892,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,860 shares of the software maker's stock worth $221,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 181.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 60,416 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.5%

CDNS stock opened at $344.64 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $375.14 and its 200-day moving average is $328.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Trending Headlines about Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here