Andra AP fonden Has $12.53 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of HWM opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.45 and a 52 week high of $290.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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