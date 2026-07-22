Andra AP fonden Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 54,650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CME Group were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.12.

View Our Latest Report on CME

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CME stock opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.83 and a 200-day moving average of $281.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.31 and a 1-year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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