Andra AP fonden Has $14.25 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 3,879.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,900 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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