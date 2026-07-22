Andra AP fonden Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $535.83 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $550.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,737,235.08. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,379 shares of company stock worth $299,468,343. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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