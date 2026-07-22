Andra AP fonden Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 1,234.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,326 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.11% of Nordson worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $290.07 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $207.08 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average of $280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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