Andra AP fonden Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,708 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 118,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ABT opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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