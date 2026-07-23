Andra AP fonden Has $4.75 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,432 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 40,168 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $156,714,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $756.59 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $563.20 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $818.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $783.72.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total value of $802,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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