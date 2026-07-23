Andra AP fonden Has $5.49 Million Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,437 shares of the company's stock after selling 387,635 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Gen Digital were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 47.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares in the company, valued at $94,974,900.72. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $81,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $850,198.14. This trade represents a 10.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

See Also

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