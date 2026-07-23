Andra AP fonden Has $6.90 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 771,627 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,786,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $218,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after buying an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4%

PFE stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s TALZENNA plus XTANDI combination received FDA Priority Review for men with HRR gene-altered metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, which could expand the drug pair’s approved use and support oncology revenue growth if approved. Article Title

Pfizer’s TALZENNA plus XTANDI combination received FDA Priority Review for men with HRR gene-altered metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, which could expand the drug pair’s approved use and support oncology revenue growth if approved. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary highlights Pfizer as an undervalued healthcare name, suggesting investors may be overlooking its earnings power and pipeline optionality. Article Title

Some commentary highlights Pfizer as an undervalued healthcare name, suggesting investors may be overlooking its earnings power and pipeline optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also watching Pfizer’s non-oncology portfolio this earnings season, with expected strength in Eliquis and Vyndaqel offset by continued weakness in COVID-related products. Article Title

Analysts are also watching Pfizer’s non-oncology portfolio this earnings season, with expected strength in Eliquis and Vyndaqel offset by continued weakness in COVID-related products. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer is facing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology, adding legal uncertainty around its COVID-19 vaccine business and creating a potential overhang on sentiment. Article Title

Pfizer is facing expanded patent litigation tied to mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology, adding legal uncertainty around its COVID-19 vaccine business and creating a potential overhang on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader U.S. drug-policy headlines, including proposed tariffs on generic medicines, may keep pressure on the pharmaceutical sector even though the direct impact on Pfizer is less clear than for generic-focused peers. Article Title

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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