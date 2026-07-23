Andra AP fonden Has $7.49 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 109.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,082 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $210.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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