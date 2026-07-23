Andra AP fonden Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,585 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 79,015 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,616,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553,436 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1,984.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after buying an additional 4,250,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in American Tower by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after buying an additional 2,364,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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