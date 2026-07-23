Andra AP fonden Has $8.52 Million Position in Wabtec $WAB

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 102,797 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Wabtec were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wabtec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wabtec by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 692,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 682,048 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,733 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $212,857,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens upgraded Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.36.

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Key Stories Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of WAB opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $295.41. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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