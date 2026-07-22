Andra AP fonden Has $9.18 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 424.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Bayban bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,229.07 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,252.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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