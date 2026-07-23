Andra AP fonden Invests $4.71 Million in Ball Corporation $BALL

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Further Reading

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