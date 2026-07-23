Andra AP fonden Invests $8.34 Million in Realty Income Corporation $O

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,291,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,031,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,699,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,131,000 after buying an additional 823,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

O opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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