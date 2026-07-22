Andra AP fonden Purchases 175,730 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 418.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,730 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 175,730 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,263,000 after buying an additional 467,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,875 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,837,249 shares of the company's stock worth $820,717,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,497,179 shares of the company's stock worth $785,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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