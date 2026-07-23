Andra AP fonden Purchases 19,093 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,393 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $790,344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $911,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,328.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 951,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,484,000 after acquiring an additional 884,648 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7,053.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 750,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,491,000 after acquiring an additional 739,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,461,179,000 after acquiring an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.75 and a twelve month high of $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

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