Andra AP fonden Purchases 40,141 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,541 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Triton Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 target price on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.40.

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Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $194.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.21.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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