Andra AP fonden Purchases 5,858 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Equinix were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1%

EQIX stock opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,057.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $983.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.62 and a 1-year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,153.79.

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Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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