Andra AP fonden Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage POTS study for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. TipRanks

Regeneron also provided an update that its mid-stage for REGN7544 has wrapped up, but the article does not include enough detail to gauge the readout’s financial or clinical impact yet. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, the Schall Law Firm, and others, announced or promoted a class action lawsuit against Regeneron over alleged securities-law violations tied to trial disclosures and the subsequent stock decline, keeping legal risk in focus for investors. PR Newswire

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $651.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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