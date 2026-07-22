Andra AP fonden Purchases Shares of 80,884 Xylem Inc. $XYL

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Xylem by 12,326.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,012,000. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,700,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 346.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $105,160,000 after acquiring an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $64,407,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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