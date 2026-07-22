Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,353 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

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Ferrovial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FER stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

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