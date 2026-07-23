Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Trending Headlines about Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported quarterly FFO of $1.13 per share , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about $1.01 billion also came in slightly above expectations.

Crown Castle reported quarterly , beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.00, while revenue of about also came in slightly above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $4.53-$4.65 , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum.

The company to , above the prior outlook and above analyst expectations, signaling better-than-expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also nudged up its 2026 AFFO outlook and increased expected net income , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast.

Management also nudged up its and increased expected , suggesting stronger cash generation and profitability than previously forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $0.22 missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update.

Reported quarterly missed one consensus estimate, but the miss appears less important to investors than the stronger FFO and guidance update. Neutral Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue was still down 4.9%, indicating the core business remains under some pressure even as earnings expectations improve.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

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