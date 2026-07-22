Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,445 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 140,563 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pan American Silver alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 103.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $51,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,420,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $77,605,000 after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pan American Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan American Silver wasn't on the list.

While Pan American Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here