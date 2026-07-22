Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 94,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,737 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $459,480,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,414,386 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $355,574,000 after buying an additional 101,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pentair by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $274,810,000 after acquiring an additional 305,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pentair by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,700,000 after acquiring an additional 441,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Trading Down 0.9%

Pentair stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 15.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here