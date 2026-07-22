Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,405,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $348,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,452 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $163,581,000 after buying an additional 997,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.86.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2%

CBRE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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