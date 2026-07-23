Andra AP fonden Sells 108,937 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,663 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 108,937 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in DexCom were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,158 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,352,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 271.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,065,277 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $129,699,000 after buying an additional 1,509,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,241. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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