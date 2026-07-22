Andra AP fonden Sells 15,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,223,795,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $487,708,000 after acquiring an additional 760,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 270,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. UBS Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

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