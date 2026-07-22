Andra AP fonden Sells 178,132 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,258 shares of the company's stock after selling 178,132 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Corteva were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Corteva by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,268,000 after buying an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,001,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6,527.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,709 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Corteva by 78,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 125.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock worth $219,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,248 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.90.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $88.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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