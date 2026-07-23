Andra AP fonden Sells 25,853 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,853 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.75 and a 12 month high of $315.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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