Andra AP fonden Sells 56,379 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,379 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $177.74 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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