Andra AP fonden Sells 61,600 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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