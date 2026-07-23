Andra AP fonden Sells 77,228 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,228 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invitation Home alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invitation Home, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invitation Home wasn't on the list.

While Invitation Home currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here