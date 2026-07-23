Andra AP fonden Takes $6.32 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $233.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $234.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $265.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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