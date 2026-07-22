Andra AP fonden Takes $9.81 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Marriott International (MAR) to $420 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its price target on Marriott International (MAR) to $420 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling stronger upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase increased its target to $400, implying further upside even though it kept a Neutral rating. Article Title

JPMorgan Chase increased its target to $400, implying further upside even though it kept a Neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced new growth-oriented initiatives and market expansion, including branded apartment rentals in Cleveland and new hotel openings in Canada and the Philippines, which support its long-term network growth.

Marriott announced new growth-oriented initiatives and market expansion, including branded apartment rentals in Cleveland and new hotel openings in Canada and the Philippines, which support its long-term network growth. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $379 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating a more balanced outlook on the shares. Article Title

Barclays lifted its price target to $379 but maintained an Equal Weight rating, indicating a more balanced outlook on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Marriott Philippines launched its first wedding campaign, and Marriott also rolled out a new points partnership with Japan Airlines; these items are positive brand and loyalty developments but are unlikely to move the stock meaningfully on their own.

Marriott Philippines launched its first wedding campaign, and Marriott also rolled out a new points partnership with Japan Airlines; these items are positive brand and loyalty developments but are unlikely to move the stock meaningfully on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines highlight Marriott’s efforts to attract younger travelers and keep demand strong, which suggests ongoing competition for consumer attention in a discretionary travel market.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.59.

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Marriott International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $367.81 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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