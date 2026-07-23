Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 42,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,534,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 359,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy reached a North Carolina rate settlement that significantly trims the proposed increase, which could improve the outlook for future revenue and reduce uncertainty for investors.

Duke Energy reached a North Carolina rate settlement that significantly trims the proposed increase, which could improve the outlook for future revenue and reduce uncertainty for investors. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as a trending stock, suggesting increased investor attention and trading interest around Duke Energy shares.

The company was highlighted as a trending stock, suggesting increased investor attention and trading interest around Duke Energy shares. Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy also received coverage tied to dividend growth and data-center demand trends, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as a defensive income name with growth catalysts.

Duke Energy also received coverage tied to dividend growth and data-center demand trends, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as a defensive income name with growth catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Duke Energy awarded $35,000 to West Terre Haute nonprofits, a positive community-relations item but not likely to materially affect the stock price.

Duke Energy awarded $35,000 to West Terre Haute nonprofits, a positive community-relations item but not likely to materially affect the stock price. Negative Sentiment: North Carolina officials, including the attorney general, continue to push back on the rate settlement, keeping regulatory scrutiny elevated and leaving some downside risk if approvals become more difficult.

North Carolina officials, including the attorney general, continue to push back on the rate settlement, keeping regulatory scrutiny elevated and leaving some downside risk if approvals become more difficult. Negative Sentiment: News that Duke Energy ended a wind lease off the North Carolina coast adds a bit of uncertainty around its clean-energy strategy, though the immediate financial impact appears limited.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.60.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here