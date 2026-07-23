Andra AP fonden Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,700 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.79.

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Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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