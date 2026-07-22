Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,027 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $276.35 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $252.35 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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