Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,189 shares of the software company's stock after selling 55,251 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Adobe were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrustBank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $227.16 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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